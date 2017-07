Firefighters dealt with a series of arson attacks across South Yorkshire last night and into the early hours.

In Sheffield, two wheelie bins were set alight in Goathland Drive, Woodhouse and a pile of rubbish was torched in Clay Pits Lane, Stocksbridge.

Doncaster crews dealt with a hedge burnt in Sedgefield Way, Mexborough; a tree set on fire in Hayfield Lane, Auckley and car torched in Haigh Crescent, New Rossington.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.