BBC Radio Sheffield will air a candid documentary on Monday: ‘Eczema: More Than Skin Deep.’

The documentary is presented by BBC presenter Steve Bailey, who once feared he would to lose his foot to eczema, and features his discussions with experts from Sheffield Children’s Hospital, as well as a number of local sufferers.

The documentary will air at 9am on Monday on BBC Radio Sheffield and 6pm on BBC Radio Leeds. It will also be available on the BBC iPlater for 30 days.