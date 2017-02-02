Search

Busy Sheffield road re-opens after repairs to burst water main

Repairs have been carried out to a burst water main

Repairs have been carried out to a burst water main

A busy Sheffield road has re-opened after repairs to a burst water main.

Attercliffe Common was closed earlier this morning after a water main burst close to the new Ikea development.

It caused chaos on surrounding roads.

