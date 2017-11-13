Burglar drove off in victim's car after house raid in Sheffield

A burglar drove off in a car after breaking into the house it was parked outside.

The black Mini Cooper was stolen from Halifax Road Grenoside, at around 6pm on Saturday, November 11.

South Yorkshire Police said the culprit also stole a number of electrical items during the raid.

Between Tuesday, November 7 and Saturday, November 11, a silver Vauxhall Vectra was stolen from Molineaux Road, Shiregreen and a black Volkswagen Golf was stolen from Oxspring Bank, Wadsley Bridge, overnight on Friday, November 10.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.