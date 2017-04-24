BREAKING: Woman's body found in South Yorkshire woodland

A woman's body was found in woodland in Doncaster over the weekend, South Yorkshire Police revealed today.

The woman, whose name has not yet been released, was found in a wooded area off Burns Way, Balby, at 4.20pm yesterday.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Reports were received yesterday that the body of a woman had been discovered in wooded area off Burns Way in Balby, Doncaster, at around 4.20pm.

"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course."