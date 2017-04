An office and apartment block on a busy Sheffield street has been cordoned off by the police this morning following an attack.

Broughton House, on the corner of West Street and Holly Street in the city centre, is taped off with police officers guarding the building.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said a man suffered serious head injuries in an attack at around 3.45am.

He was rushed to hospital, where he is said to be in a serious condition.

No other details have yet been released.