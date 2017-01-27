BREAKING: Man's death in Sheffield park 'not suspicious'

The death of a man in a Sheffield park is not being treated as suspicious by the police.

The body was found in a pond in Bingham Park, off Hangingwater Road, Nether Green, this morning.

Bystanders said officers recovered the body from the pond.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

A police spokesman said: "Police are currently at Bingham Park, Sheffield, following the discovery of a man’s body this morning.

"At this time there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

"Formal identification has not taken place."