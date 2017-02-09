Search

BREAKING: Man killed in collision with lorry in South Yorkshire street

A man died in a collision in Rotherham today

A man died after he was trapped under a lorry in a collision in Rotherham today.

The man, who has not yet been formally identified, was involved in a collision with a lorry close to the car wash on Wellgate.

His family has been informed.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Emergency services are currently in Wellgate, Rotherham, responding to reports of a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian.

"Police were called at around 11.50am today to reports of the collision, which is believed to have happened close to the car wash on Wellgate.

"The pedestrian, a man, suffered fatal injuries. His family has been informed and is receiving support.

"The road is closed while initial enquiries are carried out and there may be some travel disruption locally."

