BREAKING: Man injured in hit-and-run outside Sheffield supermarket

A man was injured in a hit-and run as he crossed a road outside a Sheffield supermarket.

The 73-year-old was struck by a car close to Tesco Express in Dykes Hall Road, Hillsborough, on Tuesday afternoon.

The car involved - a yellow and black Audi A3 - failed to stop at the scene and a police hunt is now underway for those inside at the time.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At around 3.30pm on Tuesday, it is reported that a car, believed to be a yellow and black Audi A3, was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on Dykes Hall Road, opposite the Tesco supermarket.

"The pedestrian, a 73-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"It is reported that the car failed to stop and left the scene.

"Did you see the collision? Can you help officers with their enquiries?"

Anyone with information about the collision should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.