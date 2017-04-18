BREAKING: Man fighting for life after attack in Sheffield city centre pub

A popular bar in Sheffield city centre was closed by the police over the weekend after a man was left fighting for life after an attack.

Police chiefs took the unusual decision to close Walkabout on Carver Street after a man suffered life threatening injuries in an attack in the early hours of Sunday.

The 28-year-old was rushed to hospital, where his condition today is stable.

South Yorkshire Police closed the bar on a temporary basis and was due to apply for a closure order for up to three months at Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning, but withdrew the application and allowed the bar to trade again this afternoon after ordering a number of changes.

They have ordered the installation of an enhanced CCTV system and the employment of a new door security team.

Changes to the team's management team have also been ordered.

South Yorkshire Police said an action plan for the bar has been drawn up.

Temporary Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Following this serious incident we worked quickly to enforce a 48-hour closure notice on this licensed premises, which was in effect from Sunday lunchtime.



"Work has been ongoing over the weekend, with detectives working hard to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported assault, as well as officers and legal staff working with partners and management at Walkabout to ensure that an incident of this nature does not happen again.



"We have already discussed a number of strict measures with the premises, including placing the venue on an action plan that will be closely monitored and reviewed.

"The premises will therefore be allowed to reopen today under a set of agreed conditions, which includes installation of enhanced CCTV, completely changing their door security team and changes to their management team.



"However, should there be significant concerns about a premise, police can apply to magistrates to have a closure notice extended - as we have done in other cases.



"I hope this measure sends a strong, clear message to licensed premises that we will take firm and immediate action if we believe the public are at risk or there are serious issues at a particular location.

"I also hope this action reassures the public that we are committed to keeping people safe and that everyone should be able to enjoy South Yorkshire's night-time economy safely and without risk."



A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released from police custody and remains under investigation.



A Walkabout spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that the venue was closed over the weekend but it re-opened today at 12pm with business as usual.

"The closure followed an unusual incident which took place on Saturday evening and we are confident that all possible steps have been taken, working closely with the police and other authorities, to ensure it cannot happen again.”