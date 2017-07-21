BREAKING: Family pay tribute to 'bright and bubbly' Sheffield woman killed in bomb blast

The heartbroken family of a much loved Sheffield woman killed in a terror attack have paid tribute to her on the day of her funeral.

Kelly Brewster, aged 32, from Arbourthorne, died in a bomb blast at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in May.

Kelly Brewster

She had been at the gig with her sister, Claire and niece, Hollie.

Kelly, who worked as a claims assessor for insurance firm Aviva, shielded her niece in the blast.

Her funeral is to be held at City Road Cemetery this afternoon.

She was described by her family as 'the life and soul of any party' and always 'bright' and 'bubbly.

She is said to have had an 'infectious spirit' and her family said she was the happiest she had ever been and was looking forward to starting a family with her partner, Ian.



The family statement reads: "Kelly was the darling daughter of Kevin and Kim, loving partner of Ian, cherished sister to Claire and Adam, much-loved auntie of Demi and Hollie, best friend to Ian's daughter Phoebe and a special sister-in-law to Dale.

"She was also a special niece, cousin, friend and colleague to many more.

"For the last eight years, Kelly worked as a Claims Assessor at Aviva where she was a well-respected and valued member of the team. Prior to this she worked at Irwin Mitchell LLP as a Quantum Analyst for many years. She liked to work and strived to succeed in everything she set her mind to.

"Kelly truly loved life and packed as much into her short years as she possibly could. Her passion was to travel the world and visit new places.

"In recent years, she had participated in numerous guided tours of Australia and America with other solo travellers, and she always had lots of stories to tell. She had climbed Sydney Harbour Bridge, toured the Grand Canyon, rode a hot air balloon in Phoenix at sunrise and even flown a tandem aeroplane.

"Her most recent trip with Ian and Phoebe to Disneyland Paris in February 2017 was one she held very special and memories that will be cherished forever.



"Kelly was also a huge lover of music. From the age of seven she would attend a number of concerts and musicals every year with Claire, and then with friends and Demi and Hollie as years went by.

"She would travel anywhere to watch an artist that she loved perform, even as far as Las Vegas to watch J-Lo. She was a huge lover of boy bands over the years, in particular One Direction. She had a huge soft spot for 'Louis T'.

"Her love of music eventually led to her being in Manchester to watch Ariana Grande perform for a second time on May 22.



"Kelly was the life and soul of any party and loved to have a good time. She was always bright, bubbly, and her infectious spirit will be missed by many.



"She lived for her family and thought the world of Demi, Hollie and Phoebe, who all love and miss her laugh and smile with every passing day.



"Kelly was at a time in her life where she was truly at her happiest. She was so excited at moving into a brand new home with her partner Ian and Phoebe but most of all she was looking forward to starting a family of her own.



"The hole left in our family following Kelly's tragic passing is immeasurable. Our hearts are all broken and we are truly devastated at our loss. Our world will never be the same again."

The family thanked those who helped Kelly, her sister and niece on the night of the bomb blast and in the weeks that followed.

The statement reads: "We also wish to send a huge heartfelt thank you to the first responders on that night, and to all of the surgeons and staff at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, who cared for Hollie and Claire over a period of seven weeks. Both have now been discharged and Hollie is recovering at home."