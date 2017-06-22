BREAKING: 600 UK buildings have similar cladding to Grenfell Tower

An estimated 600 buildings across the UK have similar cladding to Grenfell Tower, the Prime Minister's spokesman has said.

Tests are ongoing on tower blocks across the country to test the combustibility of cladding.

This morning it was revealed that at least three tower blocks in the UK have combustible cladding.

Local authorities and residents are being informed and there will be an announcement later on which towers are affected.

The death toll from last week's inferno at Grenfell Tower currently stands at 79.