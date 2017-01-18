Brave burns victim Lily raises £800 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital

A brave young girl has raised £800 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital, after being treated for third degree burns there.

Lily-Mai Proctor was scalded by boiling water in an accident in May and required skin grafts at the hospital to treat the burns which covered 12 per cent of her body.

She just wanted to show how much she appreciated the care given to her by the nurses and doctors

The money she raised has been used to buy toys for the Sheffield Children’s Hospital’s burns unit.

“It was Lily’s idea to raise money to buy toys for the unit,” said Lily-Mai’s mum, Lisa Proctor a 30-year-old teaching assistant.

“She just wanted to show how much she appreciated the care given to her by the nurses and doctors at the hospital.

“It was her way of giving back and helping to make things that bit easier for all the other children and their families.”

Lily and Lisa raised funds for the toys through a family fun day, which was held at Lily’s school last year. Students and parents from Lily’s school attended and a raffle was held which included prizes from several local businesses such as Homebase, Benson for Beds in Lincoln and M&L Aquatics.

Lisa, who lives in Scunthorpe, added: “We bought everything from rattles and building blocks for the younger children all the way to a PS4 for the older patients.

“Lily brought some of her school friends with her when she came back to donate the toys so they could see where she was treated.

“They were fascinated and Lily loved showing them round and introducing them to her nurses. Lily has been scarred for life but she’s so brave. We just want her to know how proud we are of her.

“I think coming back was a process she needed to go through as what she’s been through has been so difficult emotionally as well as physically.

“I think it helped Lily knowing that the nurses are still there and they still think about her.

“The staff at Sheffield Children’s Hospital were always there to talk to us and to talk to Lily when she needed them. We can’t thank them enough.”

The Children’s Hospital Charity aims to make Sheffield Children’s Hospital even better, by funding various projects.

If you would like to support the charity you can make a donation online at The Children’s Hospital Charity