Boys wanted over street robbery in Dronfield Woodhouse

Two boys are wanted by the police over a street robbery in which an Armani watch was stolen.

Derbyshire Police said the robbery took place in Kentmere Close at around 8pm on Monday, July 24.

Detectives want to trace this youth

Items including an Armani watch were stolen.

Detectives investigating the incident have today released CCTV footage of two boys they believe could hold vital information.

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101.