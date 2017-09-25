Boy, 13, missing from Chesterfield for two days

A boy aged 13 has been missing from Chesterfield for two days.

Mohamed Abdelfatah was last seen on Stand Road Park, Newbold, around 1.30pm

The teenager, who may have links to London, is of Middle Eastern appearance, has brown hair, is 4ft 11ins tall and is slim.

He was wearing a black tracksuit top, grey tracksuit bottoms, white trainers, a white cycling helmet and riding a red ‘Apollo’ bike when he was last seen.

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101 and quote incident 1,071 of September 23.