Boy, 12, injured in 'serious' crash in Sheffield

A 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being struck by a car in Sheffield.

The schoolboy suffered injuries which are believee to be serious following a crash in Parson Cross.

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called at 2.53pm to Buchanan Road in Parson Cross to reports of a car in collision with a boy, believed to be aged 12.

She said the young pedestrian was taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital with injuries which are believed to be serious.

She added that an air ambulance had been sent, along with other emergency vehicles, but the child was taken to hospital in a road ambulance.

Police also attended the scene.

Superintendent Paul McCurry, of South Yorkshire Police, said the road was closed but had reopened by around 4.30pm.

South Yorkshire Travel reported the road had been closed between the Collins Road and Lindsay Avenue junctions due to what it described as a 'serious accident'.

A member of the public reported that Parson Cross was 'on lock down with coppers'.

