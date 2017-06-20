Boy, 10, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Sheffield

A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a car in Sheffield.

Police received reports the boy collided with a silver Toyota Yaris on Deerlands Avenue in Parson Cross at around 4.15pm.

The driver, who stopped at the scene, was arrested on suspicion of being over the subscribed limit.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance attended the scene but the boy was taken to Sheffield Children's Hospital by land ambulance.

The boy's injuries are not though to be life-threatening.

Officers closed the road at the junction with Buchanan Crescent.