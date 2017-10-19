Booze-fuelled thug attacked partner before trying to strangle himself with washing line

A booze-fuelled thug pushed his partner, back-handed her and pulled her hair during a row after he visited her home in the early hours of the morning.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, October 18, how William Strong, 26, of Whitmore Avenue, Grassmoor, attacked his partner at her property at Grassmoor and also smashed a mirror leaving his partner with cuts to her neck and back.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “She called the police regarding the incident and when the police attended she refused to make a statement but gave an account saying he had come to her address about 1am and was drunk and they argued.

“She said he pushed her onto the sofa and back-handed her a couple of times and pulled her hair and she hit him back to get away.”

The court heard how the row continued and Strong pulled a mirror off a mantelpiece which smashed and the complainant suffered cuts to her knee and back.

Strong’s partner, who did not support a prosecution, added that the defendant went outside trying to commit suicide with a washing line around his neck, according to Mrs Haslam, and he was spotted by a neighbour.

Mrs Haslam added that the couple went back into the property and there was more shouting and police were alerted.

Strong told police he could not remember the incident after he had been drinking during the day but claimed someone must have spiked his drink.

He recalled his partner being cut with glass from the mirror which he had smashed.

Strong pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on August 11.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said the defendant does not dispute what his partner had told the police.

Mr Strelley added that Strong accepts pushing his partner, back-handing her and pulling her hair but stressed the defendant had only pulled the mirror from the mantelpiece and when it fell and shattered his partner suffered cuts.

The couple’s relationship had continued, according to Mr Strelley, for a period after the assault.

Magistrates sentenced Strong to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.