Bomb squad called to Doncaster street

Bomb disposal officers were called to a Doncaster street this afternoon.

A squad from the Royal Logistics Corps arrived in Springwood Road, Scawthorpe, after a hand grenade was discovered.

Police were also called and the road was sealed off.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: "This afternoon officers attended a property on Springwood Road, Doncaster following the discovery of what is believed to have been a war memorabilia hand grenade.



"The explosive ordnance disposal attended at the scene to examine the device and it was taken away for detonation.



"A cordon was put in place around the address and neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precautionary measure."



Chief Inspector Jayne Forrest added: “I’m aware this incident may have caused alarm amongst the community, however I would like to offer my reassurance that there was no risk to the wider community and I would like to thank those affected for their patience.”