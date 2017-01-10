Officers searching for a missing South Yorkshire man have found a body.
Christopher Thorpe, aged 56, was reported missing from his home in Birdwell, Barnsley, on Saturday.
Officers said a body, which has not yet been formally identified, was found in Rockley Woods, Birdwell, yesterday.
Mr Thorpe's family has been informed.
'NHS is under unprecedented pressure' - Sheffield man dies after waiting two hours and 40 minutes for an ambulance
Body found during search for missing South Yorkshire man
Driver arrested following crash during police pursuit in Sheffield
Jail for drug dealer found with 100 wraps of heroin and cocaine
WEATHER: Mixed day in store for Sheffield
Get all the latest Blades stats
Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE