Search

Body found during search for missing South Yorkshire man

Christopher Thorpe

Christopher Thorpe

1
Have your say

Officers searching for a missing South Yorkshire man have found a body.

Christopher Thorpe, aged 56, was reported missing from his home in Birdwell, Barnsley, on Saturday.

Officers said a body, which has not yet been formally identified, was found in Rockley Woods, Birdwell, yesterday.

Mr Thorpe's family has been informed.

'NHS is under unprecedented pressure' - Sheffield man dies after waiting two hours and 40 minutes for an ambulance

Body found during search for missing South Yorkshire man

Driver arrested following crash during police pursuit in Sheffield

Jail for drug dealer found with 100 wraps of heroin and cocaine

WEATHER: Mixed day in store for Sheffield

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE

Back to the top of the page