Biker reported to South Yorkshire Police 45 times

A biker is being hunted over their driving after being reported to South Yorkshire Police 45 times since May.

The biker's motorbike, which is believed to be a Honda CRF, has activated a number of cameras across Sheffield where they can be seen doing wheelies at speeds between 50 and 80mph.

Police want to trace this biker

The bike has been seen on the A616 Stocksbridge bypass, the A6135 around Chapeltown and the A61 in the north of Sheffield.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers have attempted to pursue the rider and a number of tactics have been used to try and stop the rider.

"They are now asking members of the public to help identify the rider in a bid to prevent further dangerous driving.

"Do you recognise the rider? Can you help officers identify them?

Police officer want to trace this man

Anyone with information should send an email to info@safetycamera.org