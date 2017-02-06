Big-hearted schoolboy collects food to help Derbyshire’s homeless

A big-hearted schoolboy was inspired to help the homeless after reading about the issue in the Derbyshire Times.

Nine-year-old Tom Griffiths and his mum Julie launched a social media campaign to collect produce for the Grace Chapel soup kitchen in Chesterfield town centre.

Tom Griffiths with the mountain of food he's collected for charity. Picture: Jason Chadwick.

More than 400 tins of food have been donated by kind strangers who saw the Facebook appeal.

Julie, 41, of Elliott Drive, Inkersall, said: “Tom saw a very sad story about a homeless person on the front page of the Derbyshire Times a few weeks ago and said he wanted to do something to help.

“I told him he could collect some food for the soup kitchen and he set about doing so.

“We’ve had so many strangers come forward with donations and we’d like to say a massive thank you to them.

“As for Tom, I’m so proud of him.

“He’s a very generous boy with a very big heart. He’s already wondering what he can do next to help other people.”

Tom, a pupil at Inkersall Primary School, said: “Thank you to my mum for helping me with my project. I was worried about people who haven’t got somewhere to live.”

Julie added: “Grace Chapel tell us this food will make a big difference to many people’s lives.

“They’re very grateful.”

Grace Chapel is a part of the international network of churches called The Redeemed Christian Church of God.

For more information, visit www.gracechapeluk.org