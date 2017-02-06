ASBO pensioner spared jail after confronting Sheffield girl over paedophile claims

A 76-year-old Sheffield man breached an ASBO preventing him from speaking to anyone under the age of 16 to deny allegations that he was a paedophile, a court heard.

Brian Shaw of South Road, High Green was made the subject of the anti-social behaviour order in 2006 after being jailed for the harassment of a teenage girl, who was just 12-years-old when he began stalking her.

The order states he is prohibited from entering Mortomley Park in High Green - due to its proximity to where his victim and her family live - and from speaking to anyone under the age of 16 without permission from their parents.

During this morning's sentencing, Sheffield Crown Court was told how Brian Shaw, of South Road, High Green admitted to approaching a 15-year-old girl, who claimed he was a paedophile on Facebook, in order to 'put the record straight'.

Shaw handed the girl, who was with her friends of a similar age at the time of the incident last year, a letter from the probation service which stated that he was not a peadophile.

During this morning's hearing, the court was told that the experience had left the girl feeling 'alarmed'.

Judge David Dixon said: "There had been a posting on Facebook calling you a peadophile - and at this stage it is important for me to say there is nothing in your antecedence that gives that indication.

"It upset you and you tried to put the record straight by approaching this girl and handing her a piece of paper showing that you were not a peadophile but that was in direct contravention of the order against you.

"As a result of the way you approached her she was made the victim of harassment and alarm."

Shaw, who has been living in a bail hostel since being charged with the offences, also admitted to breaching the order by visiting Mortomley Park to walk his dog.

The court was told how officials were made aware of Shaw visiting Mortomley Park after the family of the girl he stalked some 10 years ago sent in video footage of Shaw in the park.

Judge Dixon said this showed Shaw was 'deliberately flouting' the order made against him.

He sentenced Shaw to three months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and allowed him to return to his home in High Green where he has lived for 43 years.