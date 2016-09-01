Arsonists wanted over South Yorkshire blazes

Firefighters dealt with a series of arson attacks in South Yorkshire last night.

A moped was set alight in Broadfield Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield; a scooter was torched in Junction Street, Barnsley town centre and a motorbike was set on fire in Osgathope Road, Firvale, Sheffield.

A shed was set alight in Coleridge Road, Darnall, Sheffeld and a skip was fired in Laithes Lane, Athersley South, Barnsley.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.