Arsonists torch pavilion in Sheffield park

A historic pavilion in one Sheffield park has been completely destroyed by arsonists.

At around 12,30pm today, emergency services received calls that the pavilion in Beauchief Park, off Abbeydale Road, was on fire.

Emergency services attended the blaze shortly after and discovered the historic pavilion was well alight.

It took two crews from Sheffield Central and Lowedges fire stations approximately one hour to extinguish the fire.

The pavilion has been completely destroyed by the blaze.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and rescue said: “Around 12.30pm today officers were called to a fire in Beauchief Park.

“Officers used a water jet to extinguish the fire, which took around one hour.

“It is believed that the fire was started deliberately.