Arsonists active across South Yorkshire

Arsonists have been active across South Yorkshire over the weekend - with a scooter, vehicles, wood, a shed and a bin set alight.

The scooter was torched on a playing field on Boswell Street, Clifton, Rotherham and vehicles were found alight on Wensley Green Wincobank, Sheffield; Lake Close and Roberts Road in Edlington, Doncaster and Plumtree Hill Road, Fishlake, Doncaster.

A shed was set on fire on an allotment on Sheffield Road, Birdwell, Barnsley; a wheelie bin was torched on St Annes Drive, Monk Bretton, Barnsley and a pile of wood was fired on Treeton Lane, Treeton, Rotherham.

Tributes left to pensioner who died after being hit by police car in Sheffield

M1 lane closed in South Yorkshire after crash

'Chaos' on Sheffield bus as fight forces passengers to escape through window

Search underway for missing South Yorkshire man

Ben Needham's family issue new appeal for information

'Chaos' on Sheffield bus as fight forces passengers to escape through window

South Yorkshire family offers reward for safe return of stolen dog

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE