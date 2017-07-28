Armed gang wearing balaclavas stopped by police stinger and dog unit after Sheffield burglary

Have your say

A gang armed weapons wearing balaclavas were stopped by a police stinger after a burglary in Sheffield.

Police say three men raided the house and made off in a stolen car in the early hours of Thursday morning(July 27).

The gang raided a house in Sheffield but were stopped by Notts Police in Ollerton. They came to a halt near Nottingham.

But eagle-eyed officers from Nottinghamshire Police spotted the car on the A614 near Ollerton.

A police chase followed and officers layed out a stinger device to stop the vehicle in its tracks on Burnstump Hill near Calverston, Nottingham, at around 4pm.

The gang then fled from the car on foot but were quickly tracked down by a helicopter and dog unit.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said three men were arrested and were transported back to Sheffield for processing.

Any information on this incident, call police one 101.

It has not been revealed where the burglary took place.