Anti-Trump demo in Sheffield set to be attended by over 1,000 protesters

A demonstration against US Presidents Donald Trump's plan to restrict travel to America is to be held in Sheffield tonight.

Around 1,000 people have signed up to attend the event via a Facebook post advertising the gathering outside Sheffield Town Hall at 6pm.

Trump has placed a ban on refugees and travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US or being issued with an immigrant or non-immigrant visa, while a 90-day extreme vetting process is carried out.

Britons with dual nationality with the seven countries will not be affected.

Protesters in Sheffield plan to demonstrate the strength of feeling there is against the ban and Prime Minister Theresa May's decision not to speak out against Trump's plan.

