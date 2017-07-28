Alert over 'bogus gardener' targeting elderly in Sheffield suburb

Have your say

An alert has been issued about an alleged bogus gardener preying on elderly residents in a Sheffield suburb.

The grandson of an elderly woman posted details about the incident in Totley on the Sheffield Forum website and warned other residents to be vigilant.

He said: "Looking for some help locating a young bloke who knocked on my grandmother's door offering to do her garden for her.

"She asked how much and he asked for £40.

"He started to cut the top half of her garden when suddenly his strimmer broke and he left with the money.

"Low and behold my grandmother hasn't seen him since."

South Yorkshire Police have not yet released details about the incident. They have been contacted for comment and we are awaiting a reply.