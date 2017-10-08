Air ambulance lands in Doncaster park after car crash

Have your say

An air ambulance was called to a Doncaster park after a nearby car crash.

The helicopter landed in Sandall Park, off Barnby Dun Road, at about 6pm yesterday.

The air ambulance takes off. Photo: Charlie Ward

Police and a road ambulance were already at the scene of the crash.

Witnesses said the Yorkshire Air Ambulance helicopter eventually took off without picking anyone up, and the road ambulance drove away without its blue lights on.

Details of what happened have not yet been confirmed by police or the ambulance services.

A road ambulance was also called. Photo: Charlie Ward

Police at the scene. Photo: Charlie Ward