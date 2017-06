An air ambulance was scrambled this morning after a woman fell from a window onto decking below.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was found injured in the Owlthorpe area of Sheffield at 8am.

An air ambulance landed in the Sheffield suburb but the woman was taken to the Northern General Hospital by a land ambulance, which also responded to the incident along with a rapid response vehicle.

The nature of the woman's injuries are not know.