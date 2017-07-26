Accident closes busy Sheffield road

A busy Sheffield road is closed this afternoon, following a road traffic collision.
Bramall Lane, close to Sheffield city centre, is closed in both directions as a result of the accident that took place earlier this afternoon.
A number of bus services are being diverted via Shoreham Street, while the closure is in place.
A spokesman for Stagecoach Yorkshire said on Twitter: "Bramhall Lane closed, X17 diverting via Shoreman St Sheffield."
Further information on the collision is not yet known.
South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.