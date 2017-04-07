£50,000 handed to vital Doncaster community group

A community group has won some vital funding to continue its work in Doncaster.

The Campsall-based Something for Everyone scheme has won £50,000 from the Big Lottery Fund.

Scheme representatives say they will use the funds to provide, like the name of the scheme suggests, something for everyone in the Campsall community.

Dog walking groups, craft classes parents and toddlers and multi sports are just some of the activities the group puts on in Campsall.

Campsall 4A Trust member Jill Shaw said a three-minute smartphone video was the catalyst to securing the funds.

Her colleague, Janet Millward, recorded half an hour’s worth of footage on her phone, outlining the work the group undertakes.

It was edited down to three minutes during a weekend in London to visit relatives.

“It was a sharp learning curve, I think,” Mrs Shaw said.

That was followed by a detailed bid for the funds last October.

A film crew came to Campsall to get some footage of various community members.

The group was told to ‘do something quirky’, and quirky it was.

A pit fairy, dog walkers and plenty of kids starred in the video.

Mrs Shaw was thrilled the group was successful in securing money.

She said local people would be the winners.

There will be a ‘whole load of things’ on in the next year, she said, and they will all be free.

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband has offered his congratulations to the group.

“A big well done to everyone involved in securing this fantastic achievement,” he said.

“Something for Everyone offer a number of excellent resources for people in the area and I know the money they have won will help them to continue that work.”

The group formed in 2006, and started doing ‘small things locally’, according to Mrs Shaw.