1977: We want YOUR memories

We welcome all our audience's recollections from 39 years ago, here illustrated by Sheffield Fulwood and Millhouses parks cine film footage offering flavour of the time.

And we've a quiz to jog your memory of that year's release of original Pete's Dragon live action and animation children's classic.

Below captions illustrate featured photos but it's YOUR 1977 flashbacks that will be considered for inclusion in Tuesday's Star 8-page Retro supplement Your Memories section.

Turn Ups night spot in Nether Edge in 1977

Birkdale Preparatory School Swimming Gala - 1977

Firemen march through Sheffield during the Firemen’s strike - 17th December 1977

These young boys are enjoying the Queen’s Silver Jubilee celebrations in Sheffield, but who are they?

New Master Cutler, Stanley Speight, pictured with the Sheffield Wednesday FC coach in October 1977

A street party in Ferrars Close, Tinsley, Sheffield to celebrate the Queen’s Silver Jubilee - 8th June 1977

Sheffield United Walking Club and all their trophies, September 1977