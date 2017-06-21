Women who have affairs lead healthier lives and stay in shape longer

Women who have extramarital affairs are more likely to lead a healthy lifestyle and stay in shape for longer, according to a recent study into the exercise habits of those who sweat it out in the gym and in bedrooms other than their own.

The study, conducted by VictoriaMilan – a dating site for married and attached people looking to cheat – looked into the exercise habits of more than 1 million female members from 22 countries to find out who is keeping in the best shape by hitting the gym more than once a week.

The study draws the conclusion that women who have a high sex drive and indulge in extramarital affairs have a lot more energy. When they’re not burning it off in the bedroom, they head to the gym to keep in shape for their lovers.

While Finland tops the list of having the most physically active women with three-quarters (75%) of women heading to sweat it out on the treadmill more than once a week, the study has revealed women from English speaking countries are more conscious about staying trim and toned for their lovers.

New Zealanders (73%) are topping the list of English speakers who are keeping themselves in shape, while women from Australia (71%), Canada (71%), the United Kingdom (71%), United States (69%) and Ireland (68%) are all making regular use of their gym memberships and keeping fit and fantastic.

In fact, women from English speaking countries turn it up a notch and are hitting the gym daily. While Finnish women (13.9%) are the most conscious of keeping it tight and exercising daily, ladies from Australia (11.8%), Ireland (12.1%), United States (10.8%), Canada (10.7%) and the United Kingdom (10.6%) are motivated enough to head to the gym daily.

Founder and CEO of Victoria Milan, Sigurd Vedal, said the results show that women who have affairs are motivated to keep in shape – being healthy and fit is an added bonus.

“Staying toned and fit gives you more confidence to take on lovers and keep your sex life alive and well. Women from English speaking countries are the most conscious of this – and most of them are hitting the gym as frequently as once a day.

“So when gents are flirting with women from these countries, they can safely assume there’ll be a beautifully toned body underneath her clothes,” Mr Vedal said.