Will this South Yorkshire pub retain its spot as the county's number one bar?

The hunt to find Britain's best pub is on - and a South Yorkshire watering hole which reigned supreme at last year's awards could be in the running once again.

The Robin Hood in Millhouses Lane, Sheffield was named among the top 100 pubs in Britain last year - but missed out on becoming the country's number one.

The Ember Inns watering hole was named as the best in South Yorkshire at the National Pub and Bar Awards which drew up a lost of the 94 best bars across the country.

The search to find the best pub in each of the 94 counties across the UK for 2017 has now begun.

The venues could be run by a single-site operator, part of a leased or tenanted estate or part of a managed group, it doesn’t matter – the National Pub & Bar Awards is all about the individual sites in each county and highlighting the brilliance of their work.

The county winners will be crowned at a red carpet celebration at BAFTA on May 23.

The Church Inn of Mobberley was officially named as the best pub in the UK at London’s BAFTA last May.

“The spike was nuts after that,” said Tim Bird, owner of The Church Inn. “The spike in May was massive.”

Pubs and bars can enter for free online at nationalpubandbarawards.co.uk.