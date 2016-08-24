The Who reschedules Sheffield show

Rock n roll royalty The Who will play their rescheduled greatest hits tour at Sheffied Arena next year.

Originally scheduled for September 3, the April 10 gig will see survivors Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend play chart-toppers as well as lesser known back catalogue, including new focused presentation of Tommy (Can You Hear Me? 1969 video reprised here) drawn from Royal Albert Hall concerts and video programme specially produced for the concert.

This UK set will emulate the historic period around Live At Leeds and Woodstock when the central pivot of The Who’s show was always their performance of Tommy. For Who fans new and old this is something special that hasn’t been done by the band or seen by their audience since 1970.

Tickets for the original shows are valid. Any customers who cannot make the new dates are entitled to full refund from their point of purchase.

Tickets for the rescheduled show are limited to six per person, priced £66, £71.50 & £77 (including booking fee) when purchased through website and ticket hotline on 0114 2565656 or £63, £68.25 & £73.50 (including booking fee) when purchased in person from the Broughton Lane venue's box office.

The city show was rescheduled to allow the band to premiere a new acoustic presentation of Tommy at London Royal Albert Hall on March 30 and April 1.

The Who set for Sheffield

To celebrate the 100th concert held at The Royal Albert Hall to benefit the Teenage Cancer Trust, The Who will play a new acoustic presentation of the rock opera.

Two shows have been announced at the legendary London venue where the band will play the opera in full, followed by a selection of other Who numbers.