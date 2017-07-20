Doncaster brass band fans set to be treated to all-star concert this weekend

Have your say

A string of stars from the world of brass band music will descend on Doncaster this weekend for a fundraising spectacular.

Legends In Brass, featuring four of the country's leading exponents in the genre, will take place at Askern Miners' Welfare Club on Saturday from 7.30pm.

The show, which has been organised by Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band, will feature renowned brass stars Alan Morrison, Kevin Holgate and Steve Sykes.

The concert at the Manor Way club is to raise money for female brass band Boobs and Brass and Breast Cancer Now.

The event will also raise cash for Stephen Sykes, a young trombone player who been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma to help him raise the money for his much needed treatment.

Tickets are £10, under 5s are free.

All monies made will be split between both causes.

For tickets online or any further information contact Mike Kilmartin on 07970146004 or email soprano1972@sky.com or secretary@hatfieldband.co.uk.