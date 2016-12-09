COMPETITION: Your chance to win package worth £300 to Sheffield’s new high-octane trampoline park

Sheffield’s new high-octane adventure park is being launched next week – and you can be one of the first to try it after JUMP Inc teamed up with The Star.

JUMP Inc Meadowhall is a 24,000 sq ft urban trampoline park boasting 120 interconnecting trampolines and packed full of adrenaline-fuelled activities.

It comes to Meadowhall after highly-successful openings in Rotherham and Leeds, with more than 300, 000 jumpers bouncing there over the last 12 months.

Gymnast Bryony Page, who trained for her Olympic silver medal in the city, will be officially opening the attraction on Saturday, December 17, and you have the chance to join her.

We’ve joined forces with the JUMP Inc team to offer you the chance to win four VIP tickets to the launch weekend and a birthday party for up to 15 people – a package worth £300. The new venue also features a trampoline halfpipe, a bouldering wall, a freestyle arena, a slam dunk area and even a ninja obstacle course.

Building on the success of the other JUMP Inc venues, the Meadowhall site on Vulcan Road will also play host to a series of sessions to give people of all ages and abilities the chance to bounce.

Chris Hayes, managing director of JUMP Inc, said: “We’re so excited to bring JUMP Inc to Sheffield, thanks to British Land and Meadowhall.”

JUMP Inc is a member of the International Association of Trampoline Parks.

To enter the competition, answer the following question and email your answer to: ellen.beardmore@jpress,co.uk

Q: How many trampolines are there at the new Meadowhall attraction?

Closing date for entries is Wednesday December 14. Usual Johnston Press Terms and Conditions apply.