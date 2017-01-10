CITY BUZZ: Fly through the air with great ease...

Have your kids ever fancied trying their hand at flying through the air, with the greatest of ease?

Their wishes could well come true this Sunday, at Greentop’s Youth Circus Aerial Taster Day!

Children aged eight to 16 have the chance to learn the basics of aerial arts with help from staff at the Brightside-based charity - the region’s circus centre for professional and aspiring artists, which is throwing its doors open for the day.

Young ones can try their hand at everything from juggling to trapeze, from tightwire to acrobatics at the 90-minute session which will kick off at 12.30pm this Sunday, and costs £9 per child.

A spokesman for the charity said: “The hour and a half class will involve a warm-up - including some conditioning on and off the equipment - before moving on to the trapeze and silks.

“The day is about introducing new people to circus, specifically aerial and we welcome children of all abilities, between the ages of eight and 16, and believe it would really complement those children who already have a little gymnastic or dance experience.

“Sessions like these are deal for kids because they can meet new people, challenge themselves in a safe environment and build self-confidence. It’s great to try something different which is unique at the only place to offer this in Sheffield. As far as families go, this session is only for children but parents are very welcome to come along and watch their children.”

And for those with younger children, there’s no need for your tiny people to be left out. The charity’s ‘Circus Minis’ - fun-filled early years sessions - run monthly for children aged three to six, and include a warm-up, warm-down, and a mixture of other age-appropriate activities such as scarf juggling, hula hoop, plate spinning, diablo, buxket stilts, flower sticks, beam, silk cocoons and trapeze. The next Circus Minis sessions also runs this Sunday, ahead of the Taster Day, from 10am to 11am, and costs £6.50 per child.

Greentop is a dedicated centre for circus arts, established in the 1980s in the former Saint Thomas Church in Brightside. In 2015, the charity served over 17,000 people at 700 events and workshops. The charity was recently awarded £60,000 from Arts Council England to develop further opportunities for local young people in 2017.

The charity asks that anyone taking part in a session wears clothing that covers their skin, including a long-sleeved top, with no zips, studs or jewellery which may damage the silks.

Visit Green Top for details.

Adult circus sessions

Why let your kids have all the fun? Greentop also has a series of weekly classes for adults to help you get fit and have some fun at the same time. From Beginners Trapeze and Acrobatics Drop-In sessions, to Silks for Improvers and Aerial Tasters, there’s something for every death-defying (no, not really) taste!

Related articles:

Let your kids step into the spotlight at pop video sessions

Review: Baby Sensory