Zizzi revealed as latest addition to The Moor

Italian chain Zizzi has revealed its plans to open a second Sheffield branch on The Moor.

The firm will be one of seven restaurants in the new Light cinema complex, joining Pizza Express and Gourmet Burger Kitchen.

An artist's impression of the new cinema.

Zizzi, which already has a branch in Leopold Square, has asked Sheffield Council for a licence to open the new restaurant from 9am to 12.30am Mondays to Saturdays, and 10am to 10.30pm on Sundays, selling alcohol from 9am to midnight except on Sundays, when it would be served from 10am to 10pm.

Marc Ward of Azzuri Group, which owns Zizzi as well as Coco di Mama and Ask Italian, said: “Sheffield is one of the major cities in the UK and we are delighted to be part of the exciting city centre development on The Moor.”

An opening date for the new restaurant has not yet been set, but the cinema is expected to welcome its first customers in May. Three central kiosks featuring external work by Sheffield artists are also due to open soon.

Planning permission for a three storey shop on the north eastern corner of The Moor has already been granted, and work should begin this year.

The latest footfall figures for The Moor show an increase of 700,000 visitors in 2016 - a rise of 7.2 per cent on 2015 - taking the total up to 9.4 million. The opening of Primark in the autumn pushed the December footfall up 14.1 per cent on the same period 12 months prior.

Phil Ruby is head of retail asset management at Aberdeen Asset Management, which manages The Moor.

He said: “It is great that Zizzi will be one of the restaurants opening in phase two, where there is also great anticipation for the nine-screen Light cinema due to open in the spring.

"Pizza Express and Gourmet Burger Kitchen are progressing to fit out and we are in advanced discussions with other operators.

“Caffè Nero will open in the largest kiosk in the coming weeks. Located outside Debenhams it also features the popular public artwork from local artists Coralie Turpin and Owen Waterhouse.

“The Moor is changing and improving week by week and during 2017 we are planning to start on site with phase three, gradually helping to make Sheffield city centre more of a destination.”

