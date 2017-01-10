Training centre plan ‘lacking character’

Plans have gone in for a £1.2million hairdressing distribution and training centre in Attercliffe - but the Olympic Legacy Park has objected, saying it lacks character.

Stockport-based Alan Howard is behind the plan for a new building between Attercliffe Road and Newhall Road and opposite the old Adelphi Cinema.

As well as selling hair products to the trade, it would have a 100-seat auditorium for evening ‘hair shows’ where a celebrity hairdresser would demonstrate latest techniques to professionals.

It is set to create six jobs.

If approved, work could start in late spring and be finished by the end of the year.

But the project has been criticised by David Hobson, boss of the Olympic Legacy Park being constructed on the other side of the road.

In a letter to Sheffield City Council he complains the design and materials do not reflect the importance of the site as a ‘high quality frontage which respects the setting of the Adelphi and creates a new first impression of Attercliffe’.

He adds: ‘The design lacks character.’

But Anthony Littler, of Alan Howard, said the objection was ridiculous and the plan was a huge improvement on the current plot - which has stood empty for years.

He added: “It will be a smart building. It’s ridiculous, if you want to redevelop an area you have to crack a few eggs. If you keep hankering after something it’s never going to happen. It’s a hell of a lot better than what’s gone before.”

The firm has had a wholesale base in Hackenthorpe for 30 years, which is at capacity, he added.

The plot sits at the entrance to Attercliffe High Street and was formerly houses until they were demolished and the site sold to an electrical wholesale distribution firm, Scattergood and Johnson. The firm eventually moved into an existing building elsewhere.

The new plan was welcomed by David Slater of Attercliffe Action Group which is aiming to re-launch the area as ‘Sheffield East’.

He said: “It’s great and it’s in a key position in Attercliffe. I look forward to seeing it welcomed.”