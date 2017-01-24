Thumbs up for plan to build 42 homes on Sheffield playing field

Councillors have approved a developer's plans to build 42 homes on a former Sheffield playing field.

Rippon Homes was today granted permission to turn the land off Greaves Lane, Stannington, into a new estate.

The land has been out of use for about 20 years.

Several councillors echoed residents' concerns about the loss of an area of open space.

But a majority on the planning committee voted in favour of the development after council officers pointed out the land had been inaccessible to the public for 20 years, and there was ample open space nearby.

Coun David Baker, one of the Stannington ward councillors, said he had 'very serious' concerns.

He pointed out that about four years ago the land had been allocated for housing by the council, but with a condition that half of it had to remain open space. Just 10 per cent will be open space in the developer's plans.

Coun Baker also highlighted an objection from Sport England, which said the plan would result in a 'complete loss' of a former playing field with no replacement provision.

He said: "I have very serious concerns that this is overdevelopment."

Coun Peter Price wondered how many young people still used the land, despite the fact it is fenced off and in private ownership.

And Coun Dianne Hurst raised concerns about the density of the estate.

But planning officer John Williamson said the application met all the council's planning regulations.

He said the document Coun Baker referred to had never been adopted by the council, so should not carry any weight.

He accepted Sport England's views but said the points should be taken lightly as the land had been out of public use for more than five years.

And Mr Williamson said the number of houses fell well within the council's accepted limit.

He also pointed out that there was plenty of open space nearby, such as Stannington Park and the sports pitches at Forge Valley School."The land is not really suitable for sport or recreation," he said. "It's basically an overgrown piece of ground."

