Sheffield Council approves easyHotel's plan to convert former Primark building

Plans to turn Sheffield's former Primark shop into a budget hotel have been approved.

Council officers this week granted permission for easyHotel - sister firm to easyJet - to convert part of the building in High Street.

There will be a second entrance in King Street.

The company wants to turn the eastern section of the former clothes shop into a 131-bed hotel, as part of a complex also including a gym and commercial units.

Primark moved to a new home on The Moor in October.

According to council officers, easyHotel's plans would 'bring a prominent vacant building in the city centre back into use' and would boost the 'vitality' of a part of the city centre that has 'declined following the relocation of the markets' - also to The Moor.

The hotel chain declined to comment on the planning decision, but it is understood the conversion would cost £6 million, and the Sheffield branch of easyHotel could open by 2018.

The new Primark on The Moor.

CEO Guy Parsons said in December that easyHotel was 'delighted' to be investing in a 'key northern powerhouse city'.

According to the plans, external alterations to the building would be minimal and primarily limited to superficial improvements.

The canopy overhanging High Street will be refurbished, with new lighting installed.

The main hotel entrance will face High Street, as would the entrances of the new shops, and existing shop fronts will be refurbished or replaced.

There will be a secondary entrance to the hotel in King Street.

Council officers said the layout of the hotel, which features some rooms without windows, was 'far from ideal', but recognised that easyHotel used similar designs in other locations.

Officers said there would be no problems with noise, and guests could use nearby public car parks.

There were no objections to the plans.

A separate plan to knock down the western side, fronting Castle Square, and build a new residential block, is mentioned in the application but has not yet been submitted.

