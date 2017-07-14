New Sheffield city centre square to be ready 'in less than two months'

Visitors to Sheffield city centre will be able to walk through the new-look Charter Square in less than two months’ time.

The city council confirmed this week that work to transform what was once a sunken subway in the middle of a busy junction is on schedule to be ready at the end of August.

The revamped space, which will link the Light Cinema with the new retail quarter, will include new public spaces, seating areas and kiosks that can be used as restaurants and cafes.

The council hopes to create an area that is used in a similar way to the Peace Gardens.

A spokesman said: “The transformation of our city centre continues at pace in the new Charter Square South and Furnival Gate which is due for completion at the end of August.

“The public realm works are now clearly visible, with new cycle lanes, seating, planting and public spaces creating a new access into Debenhams, the Light Cinema and the Moor.

How the development should look once complete.

“The pedestrian connection between Pinstone Street and the Moor is also being improved.

“Work continues for another 18 months on Charter Square North which will form the setting of the first phase of the retail quarter.

“Both phases of work are supported by Sheffield City Region Investment Fund. ”

The first phase of the long-awaited retail quarter development is a six storey office block, which will become HSBC’s new Sheffield home, and ground floor retail and leisure units.

BAM Construction is on site and already several lift shafts have risen from the ground.

The next stage is to put up the steel frame of the structure.

The council has yet to submit new plans for the second phase of the retail quarter, which will involve a new department store - ideally John Lewis.

The authority has repeatedly highlighted the importance of the business rates generated by the retail quarter to the city.