New kiosks unveiled as Moor changes continue

Three new kiosks featuring Sheffield artwork are due to open on The Moor – as it was revealed six per cent more shoppers are visiting the street than a year ago.

Caffé Nero will occupy the largest of the glass-walled units in front of Primark and the new cinema currently under construction.

It will feature public art designed by Sheffield-based Coralie Turpin and Owen Waterhouse.

The first kiosk will open in the next few weeks, with The Moor’s owner Aberdeen Asset Management revealing footfall has risen by 6.6 per cent year on year.

This is despite much of the street being a building site during 2016 and, according to the firm, shows ‘the effect that more retail and leisure on The Moor is having’.

Head of retail asset management Phil Huby said: “Commissioning local artists to create a permanent design on the largest of three kiosks on The Moor is an excellent way to recognise the extraordinary creative talent in Sheffield – and to celebrate the traditional skills and heritage of the city.

“We are absolutely delighted with the result. The time, thought and precision the artists have put in to the project is fantastic – the detail and meaning to the design has produced a piece of public art the city can be proud of.”

Coralie Turpin creates large-scale public art and her work can be seen in parks and open spaces across Sheffield.

Owen Waterhouse is a skilled silversmith and designer who works internationally.

The panels on the side of the kiosks are a combination of the two artists’ skills, and are inspired by Sheffield-made tools.

Coralie said: “I am inspired by the city of Sheffield, it’s people, heritage, wealth of creativity and by the wonderful landscape - it means so much to me to have been part of creating a prestigious piece of public art in the heart of my own city.”

Owen added: “Working on this project over the last few years has been a rewarding experience.

“It is great to know Aberdeen Asset Management recognise the value of public art to enrich the built environment, and even better that they have purposely secured local artists to create and design it.”