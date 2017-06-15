Further flats plan for Sheffield city centre office block

A city centre office block that was this month sold to a developer could soon be turned into flats.

MCR Property has applied to convert the former home of Westfield Health, on the corner of Division Street and Rockingham Street, into 102 apartments.

The new Westfield House

The Manchester-based firm completed the purchase of the office block and attached retail units earlier this month.

Westfield Health was based in the building from 1973 until last year, when it moved to Milton House in Charter Row. That building has been refurbished and renamed Westfield House.

