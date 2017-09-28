FlyDSA: Why we chose to use Doncaster Sheffield Airport

More than 1.2 million passengers have used Doncaster Sheffield Airport over the past year – attracted by the short drive from Sheffield, easy parking and award-winning customer service.

The fastest growing airport in the UK is flying high with a host of ambitious plans including landing the Red Arrows and building a station linked to the East Coast Mainline.

It has eight airlines including Flybe and Wizz Air flying more than 40 routes and is pitching to Easyjet, Jet2, Ryanair and Monarch.

But what do the customers think?

Alexandra Anderson, who lives in Sheffield and works at Sheffield Hallam University said: “We’ve flown from DSA twice now for our family holiday to Malaga, three teenage daughters and us two. We base our holidays on whether we can fly from here now, as it makes it so much easier than travelling across to Manchester or East Midlands.

“Within half an hour of leaving our home in Sheffield we were at the airport, we selected the meet and greet pre-booked parking option which was fab and a very helpful receptionist met us and directed us to the airport entrance.

“The check in and security was so smooth, it really didn’t take any longer than 20 minutes and we were in the lounge enjoying a drink before we boarded.

“It works for business travel too, my husband was flying to Berlin on business and was just about to book from Manchester, I reminded him that DSA had a Flybe service to Berlin and he found a flight which worked out similar in price with a lot less travel hassle!”

Rachel Greenhough from Aughton, Sheffield and her lifelong friend Sue McIlroy from Aston took their first holiday together since they were 18 and used their local airport: DSA.

Rachel said: “Our trip started with a panic as our early morning taxi didn’t arrive!

‘Luckily, A1 taxis stepped up to the mark and got us there and for £8 cheaper than expected.

“When we arrived, we walked straight into the building with no distance to travel.

“We bought some case locks, then checked in almost immediately. It was very straightforward, this really impressed me.

“Checking in our hand luggage was just as simple. My friend had forgotten to put her stuff in a clear bag and the staff helped without making her feel rushed or silly.

“Finally, we had breakfast at Wetherspoons and relaxed by visiting the duty- free shop.”

Denise Masding, from Newark, flew from DSA for the first time this year. She said: “We travelled with our four children to Lanzarote, we got to the airport by minibus and found it easy to get to. Our 14-year-old requires a wheelchair and the staff were brilliant with him and sensitive to his needs.”