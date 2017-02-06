FlyDSA Campaign: Leaders’ overwhelming support for Doncaster Sheffield Airport

The Star asked Sheffield City Region leaders to show their support for Doncaster Sheffield Airport - and the response was overwhelming.

Council chiefs and business bosses united behind Peel Airports’ chairman Robert Hough for this photo, taken at a Combined Authority meeting. It received more than 5,000 views and 63 likes when posted on Business Editor David Walsh’s LinkedIn page.

Sheffield City Region is run by a Combined Authority - made up of the area’s nine council leaders - and a Local Enterprise Partnership representing the private sector.

Sir Nigel Knowles, LEP chair, said: “The success of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, which accommodated over one million passengers in the last 12 months, shows that in the Sheffield City Region we just get things done.”

Sir Steve Houghton CBE, chair of the Combined Authority, said: “Doncaster Sheffield Airport is helping us build a truly competitive centre of excellence in Sheffield City Region.

“It is a key part of our strategic plan to grow the economy and create more and better jobs for local people.

“Businesses and residents are proud of our fast-growing airport and are embracing the opportunity to get to their destinations more conveniently and more quickly than ever before thanks to the new link road.

“As our airport continues to grow, more people are spreading the word about our super-connected region.”