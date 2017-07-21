DIGITAL SENSATIONS: Read The Star’s tech supplement online

Have your say

Hundreds of jobs, investment, meet-ups, conferences, hubs and incubators but, most of all, talent.

Sheffield’s digital sector is fizzing and seems set to explode.

So it seemed like a good time to produce a supplement to celebrate.

It includes words from Google, digital minister Matthew Hancock, sponsors BHP, Superfast South Yorkshire and Sheffield Technology Parks and interviews with key players including head of Tech North, Richard Gregory, Mel Kanarek of Sheffield Digital and Laura Bennett, author of the Sheffield Digital Report.

It also has interviews with four tech firms who have made the Electric Works their home and a round up of the best of the tech scene.

To read it online click here